Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for February 2, 2022

Today's Featured Deals

The Near Witch
$1.99 The Near Witch by V. E. Schwab
The Girl from Widow Hills
$1.99 The Girl from Widow Hills by Megan Miranda
The Underground Railroad
$2.99 The Underground Railroad by Colson Whitehead
Edinburgh
$2.99 Edinburgh by Alexander Chee
Pride, Prejudice, and Other Flavors
$1.99 Pride, Prejudice, and Other Flavors by Sonali Dev
The Diviners
$2.99 The Diviners by Libba Bray
Because Internet
$1.99 Because Internet by Gretchen McCulloch
A Little Devil in America
$2.99 A Little Devil in America by Hanif Abdurraqib
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

A Man Called Ove
$2.99 A Man Called Ove by Fredrik Backman
Black Sun
$1.99 Black Sun by Rebecca Roanhorse
Previous Daily Deals

The Worst Best Man by Mia Sosa for $1.99

Spirit Run by Noe Alvarez for $1.99

Razorblade Tears by S.A. Cosby for $2.99

The Most Beautiful Girl in Cuba by Chanel Cleeton for $1.99

Tales from the Hinterland by Melissa Albert for $2.99

From Little Tokyo, with Love by Sarah Kuhn for $2.99

Eight Perfect Murders by Peter Swanson for $2.99

Girl Waits With Gun by Amy Stewart for $2.99

Speaking of Summer by Kalisha Buckhanon for $1.99

For the Wolf by Hannah Whitten for $4.99

A Spool of Blue Thread by Anne Tyler for $1.99

His Truth Is Marching On: John Lewis and the Power of Hope by Jon Meacham for $4.99

Dust Bowl Girls by Lydia Reeder for $1.99

Seraphina by Rachel Hartman for $1.99

Beastiary by K-Ming Chang for $4.99

Queen of the Conquered by Kacen Callender for $4.99

The Bollywood Bride by Sonali Dev for $1.99

Amal Unbound by Aisha Said for $2.99

Jade City by Fonda Lee for $4.99

The Nine Lives of Rose Napolitano by Donna Freitas for $1.99

A Visit from the Goon Squad by Jennifer Egan for $2.99

The Mermaid, the Witch, and the Sea by Maggie Tokuda-Hall for $.99

Here Comes the Sun by Nicole Dennis-Benn for $2.99

Emergency Skin by N. K. Jemisin for $1.99

Binti by Nnedi Okorafor for $1.99

Human Acts by Han Kang for $4.99

The Book of Essie by Meghan Maclean Weir for $4.99

A Rogue by Any Other Name by Sarah MacLean for $1.99

Dead Until Dark by Charlaine Harris for $1.99