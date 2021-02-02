Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for February 2, 2021
Today's Featured Deals
In case you missed yesterday's most popular deals
Previous Daily Deals
Let's Talk About Love by Claire Kahn for $2.99
Monogamy by Sue Miller for $3.99
Zone One by Colson Whitehead for $1.99
Longbourn by Jo Baker for $1.99
Rural Voices edited by Nora Shalaway Carpenter for $2.99
Graceling by Kristin Cashore for $1.99
An Unwanted Guest by Shari Lapena for $2.99
A Longer Fall by Charlaine Harris for $2.99
The Broken Crown by Michelle West for $2.99
City Girls by Elizabeth Gilbert for $1.99
Bunny by Mona Awad for $1.99
Theme Music by T. Marie Vandelly for $4.99
A House is a Body by Shruti Swamy for $1.99
Gods of Jade and Shadow by Silvia Moreno-Garcia by $4.99