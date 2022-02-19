Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for February 19, 2022

Today's Featured Deals

The Last Policeman
$2.99 The Last Policeman by Ben H. Winters
Zen in the Art of Writing 
$1.99 Zen in the Art of Writing  by Ray Bradbury
Foucault's Pendulum
$1.99 Foucault's Pendulum by Umberto Eco
All Creatures Great and Small & All Things Bright and Beautiful
$2.99 All Creatures Great and Small & All Things Bright and Beautiful by James Herriot
A Touch of Malice
$0.99 A Touch of Malice by Scarlett St. Clair
Hurricane Summer
$2.99 Hurricane Summer by Asha Bromfield
The Mermaid, the Witch, and the Sea
$1.99 The Mermaid, the Witch, and the Sea by Maggie Tokuda-Hall
The Prince and the Dressmaker
$2.99 The Prince and the Dressmaker by Jen Wang
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

If The Shoe Fits
$.99 If The Shoe Fits by Julie Murphy
There's No Such Thing As An Easy Job
$1.99 There's No Such Thing As An Easy Job by Kikuko Tsumura
Previous Daily Deals

Ghost Story by Peter Straub by $1.99

Pride by Ibi Zoboi for $1.99

Fortune Favors The Dead by Stephen Spotswood for $4.99

Monsoon Mansion by Cinelle Barnes for $0.99

Curious Toys by Elizabeth Hand for $2.99

The Gravity of Us by Phil Stamper for $1.99

My Favorite Half-Night Stand by Christina Lauren for $2.99

The Hush by Sara Foster for $0.99

The Proposal by Jasmine Guillory for $1.99

The Elegance of the Hedgehog by Muriel Barbary for $1.99

The Order of the Pure Moon Reflected in Water by Zen Cho for $2.99

Eva Luna by Isabel Allende for $1.99

Evershore by Brandon Sanderson and Janci Sanderson for $4.99

Dead Dead Girls by Nekesa Afia for $1.99

The Bride Test by Helen Hoang for $1.99

The Bookshop on the Corner by Jenny Colgan for $2.99

The Eyre Affair by Jasper Fforde for $3.99

Strange the Dreamer by Laini Taylor for $2.99

Anna and the French Kiss by Stephanie Perkins for $2.99

Defining Moments in Black History by Dick Gregory for $1.99

King of the Rising by Karen Callender for $1.99

My Lovely Wife by Samantha Downing for $1.99

A Song of Wraiths and Ruin by Roseanne A. Brown for $1.99

Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me by Mariko Tamaki for $2.99

A Secret History of Witches by Louisa Morgan for $2.99

The Omnivore's Dilemma by Michael Pollan for $1.99

Cinderella is Dead by Kalynn Bayron for $1.99

Late Migrations by Margaret Renkl for $1.99

The Gravity of Us by Phil Stamper for $1.99

The Worst Best Man by Mia Sosa for $1.99

Beast Player by Nahoko Uehashi for $2.99

Pet by Akwaeke Emezi for $2.99

I Believe in a Thing Called Love by Maurene Goo for $2.99

Frankly in Love by David Yoon for $2.99

Kim Jiyoung, Born 1982 by Cho Nam-Joo for $2.99

The Stars and the Blackness Between Them by Junauda Oetrus

Skin Tight by Carl Hiaasen for $1.99

Edinburgh by Alexander Chee

Alif the Unseen by G. Willow Wilson for $1.99

The Wicked Sister by Karen Dionne for $2.99

The Idiot by Elif Batuman for $1.99

Ghost Wall by Sarah Moss for $2.99

They All Fall Down by Rachel Howzell Hall for $2.99

To Love and to Loathe by Martha Waters for $1.99

Fat Chance, Charlie Vega by Crystal Maldonado for $2.99

No Offense by Meg Cabot for $1.99

Well Met by Jen DeLuca for $1.99

The Age of Witches by Louisa Morgan for $2.99

Fates and Furies by Lauren Groff for $1.99

Slippery Creatures by KJ Charles for $3.99

The Queer Principles of Kit Webb by Cat Sebastian for $1.99

Symptoms of a Heartbreak by Sona Charaipotra for $2.99

Down Comes the Night by Allison Saft for $2.99