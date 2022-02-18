Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for February 18, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Flatiron Books publisher of Olga Dies Dreaming by Xochitl Gonzalez

Today's edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Flatiron Books publisher of Olga Dies Dreaming by Xochitl Gonzalez

Today's Featured Deals

If The Shoe Fits
$.99 If The Shoe Fits by Julie Murphy
Get This Deal
Ghost Story
$1.99 Ghost Story by Peter Straub
Get This Deal
There's No Such Thing As An Easy Job
$1.99 There's No Such Thing As An Easy Job by Kikuko Tsumura
Get This Deal
Pride
$1.99 Pride by Ibi Zoboi
Get This Deal
Fortune Favors The Dead
$4.99 Fortune Favors The Dead by Stephen Spotswood
Get This Deal
Monsoon Mansion
$.99 Monsoon Mansion by Cinelle Barnes
Get This Deal
Curious Toys
$2.99 Curious Toys by Elizabeth Hand
Get This Deal
The Gravity of Us
$1.99 The Gravity of Us by Phil Stamper
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

My Favorite Half-Night Stand
$2.99 My Favorite Half-Night Stand by Christina Lauren
Get This Deal
The Hush
$.99 The Hush by Sara Foster
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

The Proposal by Jasmine Guillory for $1.99

The Elegance of the Hedgehog by Muriel Barbary for $1.99

The Order of the Pure Moon Reflected in Water by Zen Cho for $2.99

Eva Luna by Isabel Allende for $1.99

Evershore by Brandon Sanderson and Janci Sanderson for $4.99

Dead Dead Girls by Nekesa Afia for $1.99

The Bride Test by Helen Hoang for $1.99

The Bookshop on the Corner by Jenny Colgan for $2.99

The Eyre Affair by Jasper Fforde for $3.99

Strange the Dreamer by Laini Taylor for $2.99

Anna and the French Kiss by Stephanie Perkins for $2.99

Defining Moments in Black History by Dick Gregory for $1.99

King of the Rising by Karen Callender for $1.99

My Lovely Wife by Samantha Downing for $1.99

A Song of Wraiths and Ruin by Roseanne A. Brown for $1.99

Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me by Mariko Tamaki for $2.99

A Secret History of Witches by Louisa Morgan for $2.99

The Omnivore's Dilemma by Michael Pollan for $1.99

Cinderella is Dead by Kalynn Bayron for $1.99

Late Migrations by Margaret Renkl for $1.99

The Gravity of Us by Phil Stamper for $1.99

The Worst Best Man by Mia Sosa for $1.99

Beast Player by Nahoko Uehashi for $2.99

Pet by Akwaeke Emezi for $2.99

I Believe in a Thing Called Love by Maurene Goo for $2.99

Frankly in Love by David Yoon for $2.99

Kim Jiyoung, Born 1982 by Cho Nam-Joo for $2.99

The Stars and the Blackness Between Them by Junauda Oetrus

Skin Tight by Carl Hiaasen for $1.99

Edinburgh by Alexander Chee

Alif the Unseen by G. Willow Wilson for $1.99

The Wicked Sister by Karen Dionne for $2.99

The Idiot by Elif Batuman for $1.99

Ghost Wall by Sarah Moss for $2.99

They All Fall Down by Rachel Howzell Hall for $2.99

To Love and to Loathe by Martha Waters for $1.99

Fat Chance, Charlie Vega by Crystal Maldonado for $2.99

No Offense by Meg Cabot for $1.99

Well Met by Jen DeLuca for $1.99

The Age of Witches by Louisa Morgan for $2.99

Fates and Furies by Lauren Groff for $1.99

Slippery Creatures by KJ Charles for $3.99

The Queer Principles of Kit Webb by Cat Sebastian for $1.99

Symptoms of a Heartbreak by Sona Charaipotra for $2.99

Down Comes the Night by Allison Saft for $2.99