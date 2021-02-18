Riot Headline Audiofile SYNC Bringing More Free Audiobooks to Teens This Summer

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for February 18, 2021

Today's Featured Deals

Black Enough
$2.99Black Enough by Ibi Zoboi (editor)
Into the Drowning Deep
$2.99Into the Drowning Deep by Mira Grant
My Sister the Serial Killer
$1.99My Sister the Serial Killer by Oyinkan Braithwaite
The Other Americans
$1.99The Other Americans by Laila Lalami
In case you missed yesterday's most popular deals

The Broken Girls
$1.99The Broken Girls by Simone St. James
Equal Rites
$1.99Equal Rites by Terry Pratchett
