Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for February 16, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deal

The Violin Conspiracy
$1.99 The Violin Conspiracy by Brendan Slocumb
The Burial Hour
$2.99 The Burial Hour by Jeffery Deaver
The Attic Child
$1.99 The Attic Child by Lola Jaye
Dance with the Devil
$2.99 Dance with the Devil by Kit Rocha
A Lullaby for Witches
$2.99 A Lullaby for Witches by Hester Fox
Take a Hint, Dani Brown
$1.99 Take a Hint, Dani Brown by Talia Hibbert
The Worst Best Man
$1.99 The Worst Best Man by Mia Sosa
We Were Never Here
$1.99 We Were Never Here by Andrea Bartz
Some Girls Do
$2.99 Some Girls Do by Jennifer Dugan
The Night Shift
$5.99 The Night Shift by Alex Finlay
Escaping Exodus: Symbiosis
$1.99 Escaping Exodus: Symbiosis by Nicky Drayden
Wild
$1.99 Wild by Cheryl Strayed
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Cackle
$4.99 Cackle by Rachel Harrison
Garbage Land
$1.99 Garbage Land by Elizabeth Royte
A Burning
$4.99 A Burning by Megha Majumdar 
What Comes After
$4.99 What Comes After by JoAnne Tompkins 
Previous Daily Deals

Killers of the Flower Moon
$1.99 Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann
A Black Women's History of the United States
$2.99 A Black Women's History of the United States by Daina Ramey Berry & Kali Nicole Gross
Notes from the Burning Age
$1.99 Notes from the Burning Age by Claire North
Angelika Frankenstein Makes Her Match
$2.99 Angelika Frankenstein Makes Her Match by Sally Thorne
