Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for February 16, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Tor Books Today's edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Tor Books.

Today's Featured Deals

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Previous Daily Deals

A Song of Wraiths and Ruin by Roseanne A. Brown for $1.99

Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me by Mariko Tamaki for $2.99

A Secret History of Witches by Louisa Morgan for $2.99

The Omnivore's Dilemma by Michael Pollan for $1.99

The Diary of a Young Girl by Anne Frank for $1.99

Cinderella is Dead by Kalynn Bayron for $1.99

Late Migrations by Margaret Renkl for $1.99

The Gravity of Us by Phil Stamper for $1.99

The Worst Best Man by Mia Sosa for $1.99

Beast Player by Nahoko Uehashi for $2.99

How the Mind Works by Steven Pinker for $2.99

Pet by Akwaeke Emezi for $2.99

I Believe in a Thing Called Love by Maurene Goo for $2.99

Frankly in Love by David Yoon for $2.99

Kim Jiyoung, Born 1982 by Cho Nam-Joo for $2.99

The Stars and the Blackness Between Them by Junauda Oetrus

Skin Tight by Carl Hiaasen for $1.99

Love & Other Disasters by Anita Kelly for $3.99

Edinburgh by Alexander Chee

Alif the Unseen by G. Willow Wilson for $1.99

The Wicked Sister by Karen Dionne for $2.99

The Idiot by Elif Batuman for $1.99

Ghost Wall by Sarah Moss for $2.99

They All Fall Down by Rachel Howzell Hall for $2.99

To Love and to Loathe by Martha Waters for $1.99

Fat Chance, Charlie Vega by Crystal Maldonado for $2.99

No Offense by Meg Cabot for $1.99

Well Met by Jen DeLuca for $1.99

The Age of Witches by Louisa Morgan for $2.99

Fates and Furies by Lauren Groff for $1.99

Slippery Creatures by KJ Charles for $3.99

Rosaline Palmer Takes the Cake by Alexis Hall for $2.99

The Queer Principles of Kit Webb by Cat Sebastian for $1.99

Symptoms of a Heartbreak by Sona Charaipotra for $2.99

Down Comes the Night by Allison Saft for $2.99