Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for February 15, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deal

Cackle
$4.99 Cackle by Rachel Harrison
Get This Deal
A Clash of Steel
$3.99 A Clash of Steel by C. B. Lee
Get This Deal
A Burning
$4.99 A Burning by Megha Majumdar 
Get This Deal
Garbage Land
$1.99 Garbage Land by Elizabeth Royte
Get This Deal
What Comes After
$4.99 What Comes After by JoAnne Tompkins 
Get This Deal
The Kindest Lie
$1.99 The Kindest Lie by Nancy Johnson 
Get This Deal
House of Suns
$2.99 House of Suns by Alastair Reynolds
Get This Deal
Relish
$4.99 Relish by Lucy Knisley
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

A Column of Fire
$1.99 A Column of Fire by Ken Follett
Get This Deal
The Belles
$0.99 The Belles by Dhonielle Clayton
Get This Deal
Lost in a Good Book
$1.99 Lost in a Good Book by Jasper Fforde
Get This Deal
The Lady from the Black Lagoon: Hollywood Monsters and the Lost Legacy of Milicent Patrick
$2.99 The Lady from the Black Lagoon: Hollywood Monsters and the Lost Legacy of Milicent Patrick by Mallory O'Meara
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Pride, Prejudice, and Other Flavors
$1.99 Pride, Prejudice, and Other Flavors by Sonali Dev
Get This Deal
Angelika Frankenstein Makes Her Match
$2.99 Angelika Frankenstein Makes Her Match by Sally Thorne
Get This Deal
Killers of the Flower Moon
$1.99 Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann
Get This Deal
A Black Women's History of the United States
$2.99 A Black Women's History of the United States by Daina Ramey Berry & Kali Nicole Gross
Get This Deal