Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for February 14, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deal

Pride, Prejudice, and Other Flavors
$1.99 Pride, Prejudice, and Other Flavors by Sonali Dev
Get This Deal
Incendiary
$2.99 Incendiary by Zoraida Córdova
Get This Deal
The Body Scout
$1.99 The Body Scout by Lincoln Michel
Get This Deal
The Belles
$0.99 The Belles by Dhonielle Clayton
Get This Deal
Ejaculate Responsibly
$3.99 Ejaculate Responsibly by Gabrielle Blair
Get This Deal
A Column of Fire
$1.99 A Column of Fire by Ken Follett
Get This Deal
Lost in a Good Book
$1.99 Lost in a Good Book by Jasper Fforde
Get This Deal
The Lost Sisters
$2.99 The Lost Sisters by Holly Black
Get This Deal
99 Percent Mine
$1.99 99 Percent Mine by Sally Thorne
Get This Deal
Whistleblower
$1.99 Whistleblower by Tess Gerritsen
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Killers of the Flower Moon
$1.99 Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann
Get This Deal
The Lady from the Black Lagoon: Hollywood Monsters and the Lost Legacy of Milicent Patrick
$2.99 The Lady from the Black Lagoon: Hollywood Monsters and the Lost Legacy of Milicent Patrick by Mallory O'Meara
Get This Deal
Angelika Frankenstein Makes Her Match
$2.99 Angelika Frankenstein Makes Her Match by Sally Thorne
Get This Deal
Recipe for Persuasion
$1.99 Recipe for Persuasion by Sonali Dev
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Ship Wrecked
$1.99 Ship Wrecked by Olivia Dade
Get This Deal
A Black Women's History of the United States
$2.99 A Black Women's History of the United States by Daina Ramey Berry & Kali Nicole Gross
Get This Deal
History of the World in 1000 Objects
$1.99 History of the World in 1000 Objects by DK
Get This Deal
Notes from the Burning Age
$1.99 Notes from the Burning Age by Claire North
Get This Deal