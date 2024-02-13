Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for February 13, 2024 Deals Feb 13, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99 The Affairs of the Falcóns by Melissa Rivero Get This Deal $3.99 Sinister Graves by Marcie R. Rendon Get This Deal $1.99 Black Light by Elizabeth Hand Get This Deal $1.99 Refusing Compulsory Sexuality by Sherronda J. Brown Get This Deal $1.99 A Dash of Salt and Pepper by Kosoko Jackson Get This Deal $1.99 Evvie Drake Starts Over by Linda Holmes Get This Deal $1.99 Mr. Splitfoot by Samantha Hunt Get This Deal $2.99 In Cold Blood by Truman Capote Get This Deal $1.99 Stone Blind by Natalie Haynes Get This Deal $1.99 Heartbreak by Florence Williams Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99 The Last Chance Library by Freya Sampson Get This Deal $4.99 Bad Cree by Jessica Johns Get This Deal $.99 The Incarnations by Susan Barker Get This Deal $2.99 Long Bright River by Liz Moore Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 Flight Behavior by Barbara Kingsolver Get This Deal $1.99 Last Summer on State Street by Toya Wolfe Get This Deal $1.99 The Patron Saint of Liars by Ann Patchett Get This Deal $2.99 Summer Sons by Lee Mandelo Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Best Fantasy Series Books To Fill Your Life with Magic The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists Tabletop Games to Play Based on Your Favorite Books 14 February 2024 Book Club Picks, From Reese’s Book Club To Sapph-Lit Let Us Feast: 10 Horror Books to Crave in Early 2024 A History of Buying Books Onto the Bestseller List