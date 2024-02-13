Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for February 13, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

The Affairs of the Falcóns
$2.99 The Affairs of the Falcóns by Melissa Rivero
Get This Deal
Sinister Graves
$3.99 Sinister Graves by Marcie R. Rendon
Get This Deal
Black Light
$1.99 Black Light by Elizabeth Hand
Get This Deal
Refusing Compulsory Sexuality
$1.99 Refusing Compulsory Sexuality by Sherronda J. Brown
Get This Deal
A Dash of Salt and Pepper
$1.99 A Dash of Salt and Pepper by Kosoko Jackson
Get This Deal
Evvie Drake Starts Over
$1.99 Evvie Drake Starts Over by Linda Holmes
Get This Deal
Mr. Splitfoot
$1.99 Mr. Splitfoot by Samantha Hunt
Get This Deal
In Cold Blood
$2.99 In Cold Blood by Truman Capote
Get This Deal
Stone Blind
$1.99 Stone Blind by Natalie Haynes
Get This Deal
Heartbreak
$1.99 Heartbreak by Florence Williams
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Last Chance Library
$1.99 The Last Chance Library by Freya Sampson
Get This Deal
Bad Cree
$4.99 Bad Cree by Jessica Johns
Get This Deal
The Incarnations
$.99 The Incarnations by Susan Barker
Get This Deal
Long Bright River
$2.99 Long Bright River by Liz Moore
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Flight Behavior
$1.99 Flight Behavior by Barbara Kingsolver
Get This Deal
Last Summer on State Street
$1.99 Last Summer on State Street by Toya Wolfe
Get This Deal
The Patron Saint of Liars
$1.99 The Patron Saint of Liars by Ann Patchett
Get This Deal
Summer Sons
$2.99 Summer Sons by Lee Mandelo
Get This Deal