Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for February 13, 2021
Today's Featured Deals
In case you missed yesterday's most popular deals
Previous Daily Deals
By the Book by Amanda Sellet for $2.99
The Lager Queen of Minnesota by J. Ryan Stradal for $1.99
The Field Guide to the North American Teenager by Ben Philippe for $2.99
The Art of Theft by Sherry Thomas for $1.99
Obviously by Akilah Hughes for $2.99
Frankly in Love by David Yoon for $2.99
The Language of Thorns by Leigh Bardguo for $2.99
Everything Inside by Edwidge Danticat for $1.99
Wicked and the Wallflower by Sarah MacLean for $1.99
A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles for $1.99
What If It's Us by Becky Albertalli and Adam Silvera for $2.99
If I Never Met You by Mhairi McFarlane for $3.99
Be Not Far From Me by Mindy McGinnis from $2.99
Now That I've Found You by Kristina Forest for $2.99
Annihilation by Jenn VanderMeer for $1.99
The Mars Room by Rachel Kushner for $2.99
Defining Moments in Black History by Dick Gregory for $1.99
The Magicians by Lev Grossman for $1.99
Pride by Ibi Zoboi for $2.99
The Black Kids by Christina Hammonds Reed for $1.99
Severance by Ling Ma for $3.99
Trailblazer by Dorothy Butler Gilliam for $4.99
The Cutting Season by Attica Locke for $2.99
Unbroken by Marieke Nijkamp for $2.99
Let's Talk About Love by Claire Kahn for $2.99
Rural Voices edited by Nora Shalaway Carpenter for $2.99
The Broken Crown by Michelle West for $2.99
Theme Music by T. Marie Vandelly for $4.99
Gods of Jade and Shadow by Silvia Moreno-Garcia by $4.99