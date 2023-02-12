Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for February 12, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deal

A River in Darkness
$2.99 A River in Darkness by Masaji Ishikawa
Get This Deal
History of the Rain
$4.99 History of the Rain by Niall Williams
Get This Deal
The Perfect Ruin
$2.99 The Perfect Ruin by Shanora Williams
Get This Deal
A Black Women's History of the United States
$2.99 A Black Women's History of the United States by Daina Ramey Berry & Kali Nicole Gross
Get This Deal
Troubling Love
$2.99 Troubling Love by Elena Ferrante
Get This Deal
Before the Fall
$1.99 Before the Fall by Noah Hawley
Get This Deal
Dark Shores
$3.99 Dark Shores by Danielle L. Jensen
Get This Deal
Satisfaction Guaranteed
$2.99 Satisfaction Guaranteed by Karelia Stetz-Waters
Get This Deal
Hidden Sins
$1.99 Hidden Sins by Selena Montgomery
Get This Deal
The Fixer
$3.99 The Fixer by Jennifer Lynn Barnes
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

The Beautiful Mystery
$2.99 The Beautiful Mystery by Louise Penny
Get This Deal
The Hollow Ones
$2.99 The Hollow Ones by Guillermo del Toro & Chuck Hogan
Get This Deal
Broken Monsters
$1.99 Broken Monsters by Lauren Beukes
Get This Deal
Someday, Maybe
$2.99 Someday, Maybe by Onyi Nwabineli
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

The Sentence
$1.99 The Sentence by Louise Erdrich
Get This Deal
Ship Wrecked
$1.99 Ship Wrecked by Olivia Dade
Get This Deal
The Vanishing Half
$1.99 The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett
Get This Deal
Sleeping Beauties
$1.99 Sleeping Beauties by Stephen King and Owen King
Get This Deal