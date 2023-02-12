Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for February 12, 2023 Deals Feb 12, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deal $2.99 A River in Darkness by Masaji Ishikawa Get This Deal $4.99 History of the Rain by Niall Williams Get This Deal $2.99 The Perfect Ruin by Shanora Williams Get This Deal $2.99 A Black Women's History of the United States by Daina Ramey Berry & Kali Nicole Gross Get This Deal $2.99 Troubling Love by Elena Ferrante Get This Deal $1.99 Before the Fall by Noah Hawley Get This Deal $3.99 Dark Shores by Danielle L. Jensen Get This Deal $2.99 Satisfaction Guaranteed by Karelia Stetz-Waters Get This Deal $1.99 Hidden Sins by Selena Montgomery Get This Deal $3.99 The Fixer by Jennifer Lynn Barnes Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $2.99 The Beautiful Mystery by Louise Penny Get This Deal $2.99 The Hollow Ones by Guillermo del Toro & Chuck Hogan Get This Deal $1.99 Broken Monsters by Lauren Beukes Get This Deal $2.99 Someday, Maybe by Onyi Nwabineli Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 The Sentence by Louise Erdrich Get This Deal $1.99 Ship Wrecked by Olivia Dade Get This Deal $1.99 The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett Get This Deal $1.99 Sleeping Beauties by Stephen King and Owen King Get This Deal You Might Also Like Stephenie Meyer Announces Two More TWILIGHT Books Get Swept Away in New Fantasy Books for February 2023 Forget Valentine's Day! February is for Horror: New Horror Coming Out This Month Our Imperfect List of Books Like TOMORROW AND TOMORROW AND TOMORROW 10 Riveting New Nonfiction Books to Read in February 2023 Quiz: What's Your Dungeons & Dragons Alignment?