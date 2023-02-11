Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for February 11, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deal

The Beautiful Mystery
$2.99 The Beautiful Mystery by Louise Penny
Get This Deal
The Hollow Ones
$2.99 The Hollow Ones by Guillermo del Toro & Chuck Hogan
Get This Deal
The Mastery of Love
$1.49 The Mastery of Love by Don Miguel Ruiz & Janet Mills
Get This Deal
Endless Summer
$3.99 Endless Summer by Elin Hilderbrand
Get This Deal
The Duke Heist
$1.99 The Duke Heist by Erica Ridley
Get This Deal
Broken Monsters
$1.99 Broken Monsters by Lauren Beukes
Get This Deal
Someday, Maybe
$2.99 Someday, Maybe by Onyi Nwabineli
Get This Deal
The Bell Jar
$1.99 The Bell Jar by Sylvia Plath
Get This Deal
Light For The World To See
$1.99 Light For The World To See by Kwame Alexander
Get This Deal
Be Dazzled
$1.99 Be Dazzled by Ryan La Sala
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

The Sentence is Death
$1.99 The Sentence is Death by Anthony Horowitz
Get This Deal
Lightlark
$2.99 Lightlark by Alex Aster
Get This Deal
Notes from the Burning Age
$1.99 Notes from the Burning Age by Claire North
Get This Deal
The Enigma Game
$1.99 The Enigma Game by Elizabeth Wein
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

The Sentence
$1.99 The Sentence by Louise Erdrich
Get This Deal
Ship Wrecked
$1.99 Ship Wrecked by Olivia Dade
Get This Deal
The Vanishing Half
$1.99 The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett
Get This Deal
Sleeping Beauties
$1.99 Sleeping Beauties by Stephen King and Owen King
Get This Deal