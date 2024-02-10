Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for February 10, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

All Her Little Secrets
$1.99 All Her Little Secrets by Wanda M. Morris
Get This Deal
Threadneedle
$1.99 Threadneedle by Cari Thomas
Get This Deal
The Blackwoods
$2.99 The Blackwoods by Brandy Colbert
Get This Deal
Summer Sons
$2.99 Summer Sons by Lee Mandelo
Get This Deal
The Revisioners
$1.99 The Revisioners by Margaret Wilkerson Sexton
Get This Deal
Where It Rains in Color
$1.99 Where It Rains in Color by Denise Critterdon
Get This Deal
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram
$3.99 No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram by Sarah Frier
Get This Deal
Green Girl
$1.99 Green Girl by Kate Zambreno
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Milk Blood Heat
$2.99 Milk Blood Heat by Dantiel W. Moniz
Get This Deal
The Secret Diaries of Charles Ignatius Sancho
$2.99 The Secret Diaries of Charles Ignatius Sancho by Paterson Joseph
Get This Deal
Island Queen
$1.99 Island Queen by Vanessa Riley
Get This Deal
This Will Be My Undoing
$1.99 This Will Be My Undoing by Morgan Jerkins
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

High on the Hog
$2.99 High on the Hog by Jessica Lewis
Get This Deal
I Was Told it Would Get Easier
$1.99 I Was Told it Would Get Easier by Abbi Waxman
Get This Deal
Knowing What We Know
$1.99 Knowing What We Know by Simon Winchester
Get This Deal
A Scatter of Light
$1.99 A Scatter of Light by Malinda Lo
Get This Deal