Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for February 10, 2021

All Boys Aren't Blue by George M. Johnson with Fierce Reads

Today's edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by All Boys Aren't Blue by George M. Johnson with Fierce Reads.

Today's Featured Deals

The Art of Theft
$1.99The Art of Theft by Sherry Thomas
Get This Deal
Obviously
$2.99Obviously by Akilah Hughes
Get This Deal
Frankly in Love
$2.99Frankly in Love by David Yoon
Get This Deal
The Starless Sea
$1.99The Starless Sea by Erin Morgenstern
Get This Deal

In case you missed yesterday's most popular deals

The Language of Thorns
$2.99The Language of Thorns by Leigh Bardguo
Get This Deal
Everything Inside
$1.99Everything Inside by Edwidge Danticat
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Wicked and the Wallflower by Sarah MacLean for $1.99

A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles for $1.99

What If It's Us by Becky Albertalli and Adam Silvera for $2.99

If I Never Met You by Mhairi McFarlane for $3.99

Be Not Far From Me by Mindy McGinnis from $2.99

Now That I've Found You by Kristina Forest for $2.99

Annihilation by Jeff VanderMeer for $1.99

The Mars Room by Rachel Kushner for $2.99

Defining Moments in Black History by Dick Gregory for $1.99

The Magicians by Lev Grossman for $1.99

Pride by Ibi Zoboi for $2.99

The Black Kids by Christina Hammonds Reed for $1.99

Severance by Ling Ma for $3.99

Trailblazer by Dorothy Butler Gilliam for $4.99

The Cutting Season by Attica Locke for $2.99

Unbroken by Marieke Nijkamp for $2.99

Let's Talk About Love by Claire Kahn for $2.99

Monogamy by Sue Miller for $3.99

Rural Voices edited by Nora Shalaway Carpenter for $2.99

The Broken Crown by Michelle West for $2.99

Theme Music by T. Marie Vandelly for $4.99

Gods of Jade and Shadow by Silvia Moreno-Garcia by $4.99

Enter to win a $250 gift card to Barnes and Noble!
Start an Audiobooks.com Free Trial and listen to all your faves!