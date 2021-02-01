Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for February 1, 2021

NextbookIt - Forget the bookstore. Just NextbookIt.

Today's edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by NextbookIt - Forget the bookstore. Just NextbookIt.

Today's Featured Deals

Let's Talk About Love
$2.99Let's Talk About Love by Claire Kahn
Get This Deal
The Flatshare
$2.99The Flatshare by Beth O'Leary
Get This Deal
Call Your Daughter Home
$2.99Call Your Daughter Home by Deb Spera
Get This Deal
Star Wars: Leia, Princess of Alderaan
$0.99Star Wars: Leia, Princess of Alderaan by Claudia Gray
Get This Deal

In case you missed yesterday's most popular deals

Monogamy
$3.99Monogamy by Sue Miller
Get This Deal
Zone One
$1.99Zone One by Colson Whitehead
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Longbourn by Jo Baker for $1.99

Rural Voices edited by Nora Shalaway Carpenter for $2.99

Graceling by Kristin Cashore for $1.99

An Unwanted Guest by Shari Lapena for $2.99

A Longer Fall by Charlaine Harris for $2.99

The Broken Crown by Michelle West for $2.99

City Girls by Elizabeth Gilbert for $1.99

Bunny by Mona Awad for $1.99

Theme Music by T. Marie Vandelly for $4.99

All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr for $2.99

The Falcon Thief by Joshua Hammer for $3.99

A House is a Body by Shruti Swamy for $1.99

The Queen of the Tearling by Erika Johansen for $1.99

Gods of Jade and Shadow by Silvia Moreno-Garcia by $4.99

Enter to win a $100 gift card to the bookstore of your choice!
Start an Audiobooks.com Free Trial and listen to all your faves!