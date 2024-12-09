Riot Headline The Best Books of 2024
Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 9, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Djinn Patrol on the Purple Line

$1.99

Djinn Patrol on the Purple Line by Deepa Anappara
Get This Deal
The Master Butcher's Singing Club

$1.99

The Master Butcher's Singing Club by Louise Erdrich
Get This Deal
Long Island Compromise

$1.99

Long Island Compromise by Taffy Brodesser-Akner
Get This Deal
The Briar Club

$1.99

The Briar Club by Kate Quinn
Get This Deal
World Travel: An Irreverent Guide

$1.99

World Travel: An Irreverent Guide by Anthony Bourdain
Get This Deal
Bright Red Fruit

$1.99

Bright Red Fruit by Safia Elhillo
Get This Deal
Gaslight

$1.99

Gaslight by Miles Joris-Peyrafitte and Sara Shepard
Get This Deal
An Atlas of Extinct Countries

$2.99

An Atlas of Extinct Countries by Gideon Defoe
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

In a Dark, Dark Wood

$2.99

In a Dark, Dark Wood by Ruth Ware
Get This Deal
Korean American

$4.99

Korean American by Eric Kim
Get This Deal
Where Wild Peaches Grow

$3.99

Where Wild Peaches Grow by Cade Bentley
Get This Deal
Bad Feminist

$1.99

Bad Feminist by Roxane Gay
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Don't Cry for Me

$2.99

Don't Cry for Me by Daniel Black
Get This Deal
The Fox Wife

$1.99

The Fox Wife by Yangsze Choo
Get This Deal
The City of Brass

$1.99

The City of Brass by S.A. Chakraborty
Get This Deal
Swift and Saddled

$1.99

Swift and Saddled by Lyla Sage
Get This Deal