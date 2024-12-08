Riot Headline The Best Books of 2024
Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 8, 2024

The best book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

The Stars Beneath Our Feet

$1.99

The Stars Beneath Our Feet by David Barclay Moore
Get This Deal
Where Wild Peaches Grow

$1.99

Where Wild Peaches Grow by Cade Bentley
Get This Deal
Korean American

$4.99

Korean American by Eric Kim
Get This Deal
The London Séance Society

$2.99

The London Séance Society by Sarah Penner
Get This Deal
The Secret Lives of Country Gentlemen

$1.99

The Secret Lives of Country Gentlemen by KJ Charles
Get This Deal
Cyberpunk 2077: No Coincidence

$2.99

Cyberpunk 2077: No Coincidence by Rafal Kosik, translated by Stefan Kielbasiewicz
Get This Deal
The Unfortunate Side Effects of Heartbreak and Magic

$1.99

The Unfortunate Side Effects of Heartbreak and Magic by Breanne Randall
Get This Deal
In a Dark, Dark Wood

$2.99

In a Dark, Dark Wood by Ruth Ware
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Bad Feminist

$1.99

Bad Feminist by Roxane Gay
Get This Deal
Don't Cry for Me

$2.99

Don't Cry for Me by Daniel Black
Get This Deal
The Vanishing Man

$0.99

The Vanishing Man by Alma Katsu
Get This Deal
The Other Mrs.

$2.99

The Other Mrs. by Mary Kubica
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

The Fox Wife

$1.99

The Fox Wife by Yangsze Choo
Get This Deal
1000 Books to Read Before You Die

$2.99

1000 Books to Read Before You Die by James Mustich
Get This Deal
The City of Brass

$1.99

The City of Brass by S.A. Chakraborty
Get This Deal
Swift and Saddled

$1.99

Swift and Saddled by Lyla Sage
Get This Deal