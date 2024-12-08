Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 8, 2024 The best book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot. Deals Dec 8, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99The Stars Beneath Our Feet by David Barclay MooreGet This Deal$1.99Where Wild Peaches Grow by Cade BentleyGet This Deal $4.99Korean American by Eric KimGet This Deal$2.99The London Séance Society by Sarah PennerGet This Deal $1.99The Secret Lives of Country Gentlemen by KJ CharlesGet This Deal$2.99Cyberpunk 2077: No Coincidence by Rafal Kosik, translated by Stefan KielbasiewiczGet This Deal $1.99The Unfortunate Side Effects of Heartbreak and Magic by Breanne RandallGet This Deal$2.99In a Dark, Dark Wood by Ruth WareGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99Bad Feminist by Roxane GayGet This Deal$2.99Don't Cry for Me by Daniel BlackGet This Deal $0.99The Vanishing Man by Alma KatsuGet This Deal$2.99The Other Mrs. by Mary KubicaGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99The Fox Wife by Yangsze ChooGet This Deal$2.991000 Books to Read Before You Die by James MustichGet This Deal $1.99The City of Brass by S.A. ChakrabortyGet This Deal$1.99Swift and Saddled by Lyla SageGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week The Best Gifts for Readers 2024 The New York Times Picks Its 10 Best Books of 2024 Goodreads' Best Books of 2024 My Favorite Books I Read for the 2024 Read Harder Challenge December's Best Book Club Books