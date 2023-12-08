Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 8, 2023 Deals Dec 8, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $7.99 Yellowface by R.F. Kuang Get This Deal $1.99 The Belle of Belgrave Square by Mimi Matthews Get This Deal $1.99 Time is a Mother by Ocean Vuong Get This Deal $1.99 Less by Andrews Sean Greer Get This Deal $3.99 The Golden Thread by Ravi Somaiya Get This Deal $1.99 The Holiday Trap by Roan Parrish Get This Deal $4.99 Lightlark by Alex Aster Get This Deal $2.99 Next Year in Havana by Chanel Cleeton Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99 When Women Were Dragons by Kelly Barnhill Get This Deal $1.99 Wordslut by Amanda Montell Get This Deal $2.99 The Jasad Heir by Sara Hashem Get This Deal $2.99 The Book of Form and Emptiness by Ruth Ozeki Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 Imogen, Obviously by Becky Albertalli Get This Deal $1.99 Undermajordomo Minor by Patrick deWitt Get This Deal $1.99 As the Wicked Watch by Tamron Hall Get This Deal $2.99 Shield Maiden by Sharon Emmerichs Get This Deal You Might Also Like Quiz: Can You Match The Classic Novel To Its Opening Line? The Best Classic Books (That Are Actually Worth a Read) Here Are The Goodreads Choice Award Winners for 2023 10 of the Most Polarizing Fantasy Books Ever Written The Best Books of 2023, According to The Atlantic The New Yorker's Best Books of 2023