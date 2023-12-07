Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 7, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Undermajordomo Minor
$1.99 Undermajordomo Minor by Patrick deWitt
Get This Deal
As the Wicked Watch
$1.99 As the Wicked Watch by Tamron Hall
Get This Deal
When Women Were Dragons
$1.99 When Women Were Dragons by Kelly Barnhill
Get This Deal
The Book of Form and Emptiness
$2.99 The Book of Form and Emptiness by Ruth Ozeki
Get This Deal
Imogen, Obviously
$2.99 Imogen, Obviously by Becky Albertalli
Get This Deal
Wordslut
$1.99 Wordslut by Amanda Montell
Get This Deal
The Sense of an Ending
$1.99 The Sense of an Ending by Julian Barnes
Get This Deal
The Jasad Heir
$2.99 The Jasad Heir by Sara Hashem
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Shield Maiden
$2.99 Shield Maiden by Sharon Emmerichs
Get This Deal
Night Wherever We Go
$1.99 Night Wherever We Go by Tracey Rose Peyton
Get This Deal
Here and Now and Then
$1.99 Here and Now and Then by Mike Chen
Get This Deal
Microactivism
$3.99 Microactivism by Omkari L. Williams
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

The Story of America
$1.99 The Story of America by Jill Lepore
Get This Deal
Quichotte
$5.99 Quichotte by Salman Rushdie
Get This Deal
If I Had Your Face
$4.99 If I Had Your Face by Frances Cha
Get This Deal
The Miniaturist
$1.99 The Miniaturist by Jessie Burton
Get This Deal