Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 7, 2022 Deals Dec 7, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deals $1.99 A Holly Jolly Diwali by Sonya Lalli Get This Deal $2.99 Notorious Sorcerer by Davinia Evans Get This Deal $2.99 The Henna Artist by Alka Joshi Get This Deal $2.99 The Undertaking of Hart and Mercy by Megan Bannen Get This Deal $1.99 Election by Tom Perrotta Get This Deal $2.99 Incendiary by Zoraida Córdova Get This Deal $2.99 The Winter People by Jennifer McMahon Get This Deal $4.99 Burn It All Down by Nicolas DiDomizio Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $2.99 Intimacies by Katie Kitamura Get This Deal $1.99 Written in Bone by Sue Black Get This Deal $2.99 A Dowry of Blood by S. T. Gibson Get This Deal $3.99 The Institute by Stephen King Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 Dial A for Aunties by Jesse Q. Sutanto Get This Deal $2.99 One Dark Window by Rachel Gillig Get This Deal $2.99 The Messy Lives of Book People by Phaedra Patrick Get This Deal $2.99 The Ballad of Perilous Graves by Alex Jennings Get This Deal You Might Also Like Long Gone: 10 of the Best Historical Fiction Books of 2022 Here are the Best Books of 2022, According to Buzzfeed The Best Books of 2022 Here are the Most Read Books on Goodreads in 2022 Here are the Best Romance Novels of 2022, According to the New York Times The Best Books of the Year According to The New York Times