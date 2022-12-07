Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 7, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deals

A Holly Jolly Diwali
$1.99 A Holly Jolly Diwali by Sonya Lalli
Get This Deal
Notorious Sorcerer
$2.99 Notorious Sorcerer by Davinia Evans 
Get This Deal
The Henna Artist
$2.99 The Henna Artist by Alka Joshi 
Get This Deal
The Undertaking of Hart and Mercy
$2.99 The Undertaking of Hart and Mercy by Megan Bannen 
Get This Deal
Election
$1.99 Election by Tom Perrotta
Get This Deal
Incendiary
$2.99 Incendiary by Zoraida Córdova 
Get This Deal
The Winter People
$2.99 The Winter People by Jennifer McMahon 
Get This Deal
Burn It All Down
$4.99 Burn It All Down by Nicolas DiDomizio
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Intimacies
$2.99 Intimacies by Katie Kitamura
Get This Deal
Written in Bone
$1.99 Written in Bone by Sue Black
Get This Deal
A Dowry of Blood
$2.99 A Dowry of Blood by S. T. Gibson
Get This Deal
The Institute
$3.99 The Institute by Stephen King
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Dial A for Aunties
$2.99 Dial A for Aunties by Jesse Q. Sutanto
Get This Deal
One Dark Window
$2.99 One Dark Window by Rachel Gillig
Get This Deal
The Messy Lives of Book People
$2.99 The Messy Lives of Book People by Phaedra Patrick 
Get This Deal
The Ballad of Perilous Graves
$2.99 The Ballad of Perilous Graves by Alex Jennings
Get This Deal