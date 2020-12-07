Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 7, 2020

Today's Featured Deals

Speaking of Summer
$1.99Speaking of Summer by Kalisha Buckhanon
The Empress of Salt and Fortune
$3.99The Empress of Salt and Fortune by Nghi Vo
Slaughterhouse-Five
$2.99Slaughterhouse-Five by Kurt Vonnegut
Gingerbread
$4.99Gingerbread by Helen Oyeyemi
In case you missed yesterday's most popular deals

The Scholar
$1.99The Scholar by Dervla McTiernan
The Silence of Bones
$2.99The Silence of Bones by June Hur
Previous Daily Deals

Sigh, Gone: A Misfit's Memoir of Great Books, Punk Rock, and the Fight to Fit In by Phuc Tran for $2.99

Sharks in the Time of Saviors by Kawai Strong Washburn for $2.99

All the Stars and Teeth by Adalyn Grace for $2.99

The Dragons, the Giant, the Women by Wayétu Moore for $2.99

The Darwin Affair by Tim Mason for $1.99

Walkaway by Cory Doctorow for $2.99

An Ember in the Ashes by Sabaa Tahir for $1.99

To Be Taught, If Fortunate by Becky Chambers for $1.99

The Great Believers by Rebecca Makkai for $1.99

Lobizona by Romina Garber for $2.99

Highfire by Eoin Colfer for $3.99

Give Me Your Hand by Megan Abbott for $1.99

The Midnight Lie by Marie Rutkoski for $2.99

Wonder Woman: Warbringer by Leigh Bardugo for $1.99

A Beginning at the End by Mike Chen for $3.99

Rosewater by Tade Thompson for $2.99

Children of the Land by Marcelo Hernandez Castillo for $1.99

The World-Ending Fire by Wendell Berry for $2.99

Egg & Spoon by Gregory Maguire for $0.99

Moving Forward by Karine Jean-Pierre for $2.99

The Worst Best Man by Mia Sosa by $1.99

Your House Will Pay by Steph Cha for $1.99

The Italian Teacher by Tom Rachman for $4.99

Blood Heir by Amélie Wen Zhao for $1.99

The Case of the Missing Marquess (Enola Holmes) by Nancy Springer for $2.99

Two Can Keep a Secret by Karen M. McManus for $1.99

Girls of Brackenhill by Kate Moretti for $4.99

Night of the Mannequins by Stephen Graham Jones for $3.99

Sleeping Giants by Sylvain Neuval for $3.99

Mrs. Martin's Incomparable Adventure by Courtney Milan for $0.99

My Soul to Keep by Tananarive Due for $3.99

