Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 6, 2024

The best book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Unorthodox Love

$1.99

Unorthodox Love by Heidi Shertok
Goddess of the River

$2.99

Goddess of the River by Vaishnavi Patel
Feedback

$2.99

Feedback by Mira Grant
Geekerella: A Fangirl Fairy Tale

$1.99

Geekerella: A Fangirl Fairy Tale by Ashley Poston
1000 Books to Read Before You Die

$2.99

1000 Books to Read Before You Die by James Mustich
The Hole We're In

$3.99

The Hole We're In by Gabrielle Zevin
Shield Maiden

$2.99

Shield Maiden by Sharon Emmerichs
That Self-Same Metal

$1.99

That Self-Same Metal by Brittany N. Williams
The City of Brass

$1.99

The City of Brass by S.A. Chakraborty
Clytemnestra

$1.99

Clytemnestra by Costanza Casati
The Holiday Trap

$0.99

The Holiday Trap by Roan Parrish
Down the River Unto the Sea

$2.99

Down the River Unto the Sea by Walter Mosley
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Swift and Saddled

$1.99

Swift and Saddled by Lyla Sage
Stars and Smoke

$1.99

Stars and Smoke by Marie Lu
Be Ready When the Luck Happens

$6.99

Be Ready When the Luck Happens by Ina Garten
The Fox Wife

$1.99

The Fox Wife by Yangsze Choo
Previous Daily Deals

Daughter of the Moon Goddess

$1.99

Daughter of the Moon Goddess by Sue Lynn Tann
Love in Winter Wonderland

$3.99

Love in Winter Wonderland by Abiola Bello
Fathomfolk

$2.99

Fathomfolk by Eliza Chan
What My Bones Know

$1.99

What My Bones Know by Stephanie Foo
