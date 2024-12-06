Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 6, 2024 The best book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot. Deals Dec 6, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99Unorthodox Love by Heidi ShertokGet This Deal$2.99Goddess of the River by Vaishnavi PatelGet This Deal $2.99Feedback by Mira GrantGet This Deal$1.99Geekerella: A Fangirl Fairy Tale by Ashley PostonGet This Deal $2.991000 Books to Read Before You Die by James MustichGet This Deal$3.99The Hole We're In by Gabrielle ZevinGet This Deal $2.99Shield Maiden by Sharon EmmerichsGet This Deal$1.99That Self-Same Metal by Brittany N. WilliamsGet This Deal $1.99The City of Brass by S.A. ChakrabortyGet This Deal$1.99Clytemnestra by Costanza CasatiGet This Deal $0.99The Holiday Trap by Roan ParrishGet This Deal$2.99Down the River Unto the Sea by Walter MosleyGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99Swift and Saddled by Lyla SageGet This Deal$1.99Stars and Smoke by Marie LuGet This Deal $6.99Be Ready When the Luck Happens by Ina GartenGet This Deal$1.99The Fox Wife by Yangsze ChooGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99Daughter of the Moon Goddess by Sue Lynn TannGet This Deal$3.99Love in Winter Wonderland by Abiola BelloGet This Deal $2.99Fathomfolk by Eliza ChanGet This Deal$1.99What My Bones Know by Stephanie FooGet This Deal You Might Also Like 5 of the Best Books of 2024 You (Probably) Didn't Read The New Yorker Names Their 2024 Best Books The New York Times Picks Its 10 Best Books of 2024 Cozy Up With December's New Historical Fiction Releases Goodreads' Best Books of 2024 The Best Gifts for Readers 2024