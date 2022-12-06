Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 6, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deals

Intimacies
$2.99 Intimacies by Katie Kitamura
Get This Deal
The Institute
$3.99 The Institute by Stephen King
Get This Deal
True Grit
$4.99 True Grit by Charles Portis
Get This Deal
The Red Palace
$2.99 The Red Palace by June Hur
Get This Deal
The Strain
$1.99 The Strain by Guillermo Del Toro & Chuck Hogan
Get This Deal
Written in Bone
$1.99 Written in Bone by Sue Black
Get This Deal
A Dowry of Blood
$2.99 A Dowry of Blood by S. T. Gibson
Get This Deal
The Ballad of Perilous Graves
$2.99 The Ballad of Perilous Graves by Alex Jennings
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Dial A for Aunties
$2.99 Dial A for Aunties by Jesse Q. Sutanto
Get This Deal
One Dark Window
$2.99 One Dark Window by Rachel Gillig
Get This Deal
The Messy Lives of Book People
$2.99 The Messy Lives of Book People by Phaedra Patrick 
Get This Deal
You Can Go Your Own Way
$2.99 You Can Go Your Own Way by Eric Smith
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

The Appeal
$1.99 The Appeal by Janice Hallett
Get This Deal
The Dark Vault
$1.99 The Dark Vault by Victoria Schwab
Get This Deal
Kaikeyi
$2.99 Kaikeyi by Vaishnavi Patel
Get This Deal
Midwinter Murder
$1.99 Midwinter Murder by Agatha Christie
Get This Deal