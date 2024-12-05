Riot Headline The Best Books of 2024
Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 5, 2024

The best book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Meet Me Under the Mistletoe

$1.99

Meet Me Under the Mistletoe by Jenny Bayliss
Rabbits for Food

$3.99

Rabbits for Food by Binnie Kirshenbaum 
Smothermoss

$2.99

Smothermoss by Alisa Alering
Calling for a Blanket Dance

$1.99

Calling for a Blanket Dance by Oscar Hokeah
Stars and Smoke

$1.99

Stars and Smoke by Marie Lu
These Women

$2.99

These Women by Ivy Pochoda
Fire Exit

$3.99

Fire Exit by Morgan Talty
Love in Winter Wonderland

$3.99

Love in Winter Wonderland by Abiola Bello
Be Ready When the Luck Happens

$6.99

Be Ready When the Luck Happens by Ina Garten
Daughter of the Moon Goddess

$1.99

Daughter of the Moon Goddess by Sue Lynn Tann
Through My Window

$1.99

Through My Window by Ariana Godoy
Honey

$2.99

Honey by Isabel Banta
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Swift and Saddled

$1.99

Swift and Saddled by Lyla Sage
Fathomfolk

$2.99

Fathomfolk by Eliza Chan
Boys, Beasts, & Men

$4.99

Boys, Beasts, & Men by Sam J. Miller
The Magician's Assistant

$1.99

The Magician's Assistant by Ann Patchett
Previous Daily Deals

What My Bones Know

$1.99

What My Bones Know by Stephanie Foo
August Kitko and the Mechas from Space

$1.99

August Kitko and the Mechas from Space by Alex White
The Fox Wife

$1.99

The Fox Wife by Yangsze Choo
A Daughter of Fair Verona

$1.99

A Daughter of Fair Verona by Christina Dodd
