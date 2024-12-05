Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 5, 2024 The best book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot. Deals Dec 5, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99Meet Me Under the Mistletoe by Jenny BaylissGet This Deal$3.99Rabbits for Food by Binnie Kirshenbaum Get This Deal $2.99Smothermoss by Alisa AleringGet This Deal$1.99Calling for a Blanket Dance by Oscar HokeahGet This Deal $1.99Stars and Smoke by Marie LuGet This Deal$2.99These Women by Ivy PochodaGet This Deal $3.99Fire Exit by Morgan TaltyGet This Deal$3.99Love in Winter Wonderland by Abiola BelloGet This Deal $6.99Be Ready When the Luck Happens by Ina GartenGet This Deal$1.99Daughter of the Moon Goddess by Sue Lynn TannGet This Deal $1.99Through My Window by Ariana GodoyGet This Deal$2.99Honey by Isabel BantaGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99Swift and Saddled by Lyla SageGet This Deal$2.99Fathomfolk by Eliza ChanGet This Deal $4.99Boys, Beasts, & Men by Sam J. MillerGet This Deal$1.99The Magician's Assistant by Ann PatchettGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99What My Bones Know by Stephanie FooGet This Deal$1.99August Kitko and the Mechas from Space by Alex WhiteGet This Deal $1.99The Fox Wife by Yangsze ChooGet This Deal$1.99A Daughter of Fair Verona by Christina DoddGet This Deal You Might Also Like The New York Times Announces its Best Books of 2024 These are the Most Read Books of the 2024 Goodreads Reading Challenge My Favorite Books I Read for the 2024 Read Harder Challenge December's Best Book Club Books Cozy Up With December's New Historical Fiction Releases The Best Books Coming Out in December