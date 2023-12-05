Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 5, 2023 Deals Dec 5, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99 Winter Counts by David Heska Wanbli Weiden Get This Deal $1.99 The Whale by Philip Hoare Get This Deal $1.99 The Sanatorium by Sarah Pearse Get This Deal $2.99 The Sun and the Void by Gabriela Romero Lacruz Get This Deal $2.99 If It Bleeds by Stephen King Get This Deal $1.99 Payback's a Witch by Lana Harper Get This Deal $2.99 Everfair by Nisi Shawl Get This Deal $2.99 Rosaline Palmer Takes the Cake by Alexis Hall Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99 Mother-Daughter Murder Night by Nina Simon Get This Deal $1.99 The Miniaturist by Jessie Burton Get This Deal $1.99 Husband Material by Alexis Hall Get This Deal $1.99 The Push by Ashley Audrain Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 The Farm by Joanne Ramos Get This Deal $1.99 The Burning Girls by C.J. Tudor Get This Deal $1.99 A Living Remedy by Nicole Chung Get This Deal $1.99 The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah Get This Deal You Might Also Like The 20 Best Books of the Year, According to Esquire 10 of the Most Polarizing Fantasy Books Ever Written The 10 Best Books of 2023, According to the New York Times Secrets of the Mega Book Series of the '80s and '90s Gifts For Readers 2023: The Best Bookish Gifts Under $30 The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists