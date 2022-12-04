Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 4, 2022 Deals Dec 4, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deals $2.99 Water for Elephants by Sara Gruen Get This Deal $3.99 Joy at Work by Marie Kondo & Scott Sonenshein Get This Deal $2.99 Check, Please! Book 1: # Hockey by Ngozi Ukazu Get This Deal $1.99 The Bone Houses by Emily Lloyd-Jones Get This Deal $1.99 Never Have I Ever by Joshilyn Jackson Get This Deal $2.99 Icebreaker by A. L. Graziadei Get This Deal $4.99 The Pull of the Stars by Emma Donoghue Get This Deal $1.99 American Dreamer by Adriana Herrera Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $3.99 The Code Breaker by Walter Isaacson Get This Deal $1.99 The Appeal by Janice Hallett Get This Deal $1.99 Radio Silence by Alyssa Cole Get This Deal $2.99 We Free the Stars by Hafsah Faizal Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 Kaikeyi by Vaishnavi Patel Get This Deal $1.99 The Dark Vault by Victoria Schwab Get This Deal $2.99 I Must Betray You by Ruta Sepetys Get This Deal $2.99 Monster, She Wrote by Lisa Kröger & Melanie R. Anderson Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Best Books of the Year According to The New York Times The Best Books of the Year, According to Oprah Daily Please Don't Donate These Books The New York Times Bestseller List vs. Their Best of List for 2022 Get Smarter with these 25 Popular Science Books The Best Board Games for Holiday Gatherings