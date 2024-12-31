Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 31, 2024 The best book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot. Deals Dec 31, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99The Reformatory by Tananarive DueGet This Deal$2.99Reel by Kennedy RyanGet This Deal $4.99Want by Gillian AndersonGet This Deal$1.99The Adventures of Amina al-Sirafi by Shannon ChakrabortyGet This Deal $2.99A Banh Mi for Two by Trinity NguyenGet This Deal$1.99If the Shoe Fits by Julie MurphyGet This Deal $0.99The Haunting of Leigh Harker by Darcy CoatesGet This Deal$1.99Notes from a Young Black Chef by Kwame Onwuachi, Joshua David SteinGet This Deal $2.99The Argonauts by Maggie NelsonGet This Deal$1.99The New Me by Halle ButlerGet This Deal $3.99Look Alive Out There by Sloane CrosleyGet This Deal$1.99The Berry Pickers by Amanda PetersGet This Deal $1.99Graveyard Shift by M. L. RioGet This Deal$5.99The Mesmerist by Caroline WoodsGet This Deal $4.99Dial A for Aunties by Jesse Q. SutantoGet This Deal$1.99Blue Sisters by Coco MellorsGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99Slippery Beast by Ellen Ruppel ShellGet This Deal$2.99The Puzzle Box by Danielle TrussoniGet This Deal $2.99By Any Other Name by Jodi PicoultGet This Deal$2.99Lovely One by Ketanji Brown JacksonGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99The Golem and The Jinni by Helene WeckerGet This Deal$1.99Gate To Kagoshima by Poppy KurokiGet This Deal $1.99The Book of Doors by Gareth BrownGet This Deal$2.99Till The Last Beat of My Heart by Louangie Bou-MontesGet This Deal You Might Also Like Federal Judge Strikes Book Banning Law That Threatened Jail Time for Librarians The Most Read Books on Goodreads in 2024 A Whirlwind Sci-Fi Adventure That's Like Indiana Jones in Space The It Books of 2024 Book Riot’s 2025 Read Harder Challenge The Best Historical Fiction of the 21st Century (So Far)