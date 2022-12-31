Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 31, 2022

Today's Featured Deals

House of Hollow
$2.99 House of Hollow by Krystal Sutherland
The Children's Blizzard
$1.99 The Children's Blizzard by Melanie Benjamin
Anti-Racist Ally
$2.99 Anti-Racist Ally by Sophie Williams
The Thief
$1.99 The Thief by Megan Whalen Turner
The Right to Sex
$3.99 The Right to Sex by Amia Srinivasan
Served Hot
$0.99 Served Hot by Annabeth Albert
Follow Me Back
$1.99 Follow Me Back by A.V. Geiger
Right Where I Left You
$2.99 Right Where I Left You by Julian Winters
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

The Hunting Party
$2.99 The Hunting Party by Lucy Foley
Sarahland
$1.99 Sarahland by Sam Cohen
Lessons
$6.99 Lessons by Ian McEwan 
The Marvellers
$2.99 The Marvellers by Dhonielle Clayton 
Previous Daily Deals

Rust in the Root
$2.99 Rust in the Root by Justina Ireland
How Beautiful We Were
$1.99 How Beautiful We Were by Imbolo Mbue
Cult Classic
$2.99 Cult Classic by Sloane Crosley 
How to Hide an Empire
$3.99 How to Hide an Empire by Daniel Immerwahr
