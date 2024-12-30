Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 30, 2024 Deals Dec 30, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99The Puzzle Box by Danielle TrussoniGet This Deal$2.99By Any Other Name by Jodi PicoultGet This Deal $1.99Gate To Kagoshima by Poppy KurokiGet This Deal$2.99Lovely One by Ketanji Brown JacksonGet This Deal $1.99Slippery Beast by Ellen Ruppel ShellGet This Deal$1.99Evenings & Weekends by Oisín McKennaGet This Deal $1.99The Golem and The Jinni by Helene WeckerGet This Deal$2.99Till The Last Beat of My Heart by Louangie Bou-MontesGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99My Life in France by Julia Child, Alex Prud'hommeGet This Deal$1.99Somewhere Sisters: A Story of Adoption, Identity, and the Meaning of Family by Erika HayasakiGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99The Ministry for the Future by Kim Stanley RobinsonGet This Deal$1.99The Comeback by Lily ChuGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Most Read Books on Goodreads in 2024 The It Books of 2024 Federal Judge Strikes Book Banning Law That Threatened Jail Time for Librarians A Whirlwind Sci-Fi Adventure That's Like Indiana Jones in Space The Best Historical Fiction of the 21st Century (So Far) Book Riot’s 2025 Read Harder Challenge