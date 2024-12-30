Riot Headline Book Riot’s 2025 Read Harder Challenge
Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 30, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

The Puzzle Box

$2.99

The Puzzle Box by Danielle Trussoni
Get This Deal
By Any Other Name

$2.99

By Any Other Name by Jodi Picoult
Get This Deal
Gate To Kagoshima

$1.99

Gate To Kagoshima by Poppy Kuroki
Get This Deal
Lovely One

$2.99

Lovely One by Ketanji Brown Jackson
Get This Deal
Slippery Beast

$1.99

Slippery Beast by Ellen Ruppel Shell
Get This Deal
Evenings & Weekends

$1.99

Evenings & Weekends by Oisín McKenna
Get This Deal
The Golem and The Jinni

$1.99

The Golem and The Jinni by Helene Wecker
Get This Deal
Till The Last Beat of My Heart

$2.99

Till The Last Beat of My Heart by Louangie Bou-Montes
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

My Life in France

$1.99

My Life in France by Julia Child, Alex Prud'homme
Get This Deal
Somewhere Sisters: A Story of Adoption, Identity, and the Meaning of Family

$1.99

Somewhere Sisters: A Story of Adoption, Identity, and the Meaning of Family by Erika Hayasaki
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

The Ministry for the Future

$2.99

The Ministry for the Future by Kim Stanley Robinson
Get This Deal
The Comeback

$1.99

The Comeback by Lily Chu
Get This Deal