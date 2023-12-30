Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 30, 2023 Deals Dec 30, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99 Warrior Girl Unearthed by Angeline Boulley Get This Deal $2.99 A Head Full of Ghosts by Paul Tremblay Get This Deal $1.99 Midnight by Beverly Jenkins Get This Deal $2.99 I Will Judge You by Your Bookshelf by Grant Snider Get This Deal $2.99 The Empire of Gold by S. A. Chakraborty Get This Deal $3.99 Sugar: A Bittersweet History by Elizabeth Abbott Get This Deal $1.99 Confidence by Rafael Frumkin Get This Deal $2.99 A Guide to Being Just Friends by Sophie Sullivan Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $3.99 Leave The World Behind by Rumaan Alam Get This Deal $1.99 A Dreadful Splendor by B. R. Myers Get This Deal $1.99 The Cherry Robbers by Sarai Walker Get This Deal $2.99 Three Dark Crowns by Kendare Blake Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 Witch King by Martha Wells Get This Deal $1.99 Silver Nitrate by Silvia Moreno-Garcia Get This Deal $0.99 Midnight at Malabar House by Vaseem Khan Get This Deal $2.99 Across That Bridge by John Lewis Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Most Popular Books in US Public Libraries 2023 8 Thought-Provoking Fantasy Books You Won't Be Able to Put Down 8 Award-Winning Nonfiction Books You Might Not Have Heard Of 19 of the Coolest Bookstores in the World Quiz: What's Your Dungeons & Dragons Alignment? 20 Must-Read Cozy Fantasy Books