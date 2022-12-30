Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 30, 2022

Today's Featured Deals

You Made a Fool of Death with Your Beauty
$3.99 You Made a Fool of Death with Your Beauty by Akwaeke Emezi
Foul Lady Fortune
$3.99 Foul Lady Fortune by Chloe Gong
The Last Chairlift
$4.99 The Last Chairlift by John Irving 
The Song of the Cell
$4.99 The Song of the Cell by Siddhartha Mukherjee
The Night Ship
$4.99 The Night Ship by Jess Kidd
Major Labels
$5.99 Major Labels by Kelefa Sanneh 
Gilded Mountain
$4.99 Gilded Mountain by Kate Manning
Lessons
$6.99 Lessons by Ian McEwan 
Something Wilder
$3.99 Something Wilder by Christina Lauren 
The Hunting Party
$2.99 The Hunting Party by Lucy Foley
Sarahland
$1.99 Sarahland by Sam Cohen
The Marvellers
$2.99 The Marvellers by Dhonielle Clayton 
Cloud Cuckoo Land
$4.99 Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr 
The Foundling
$3.99 The Foundling by Ann Leary
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

The Last Days of the Dinosaurs
$2.99 The Last Days of the Dinosaurs by Riley Black
Goldilocks
$1.99 Goldilocks by Laura Lam 
Cult Classic
$2.99 Cult Classic by Sloane Crosley 
The Cartographers
$2.99 The Cartographers by Peng Shepherd 
Previous Daily Deals

Rust in the Root
$2.99 Rust in the Root by Justina Ireland
The Pallbearers Club
$2.99 The Pallbearers Club by Paul Tremblay
Funny In Farsi
$1.99 Funny In Farsi by Firoozeh Dumas 
The City of Dusk
$4.99 The City of Dusk by Tara Sim
