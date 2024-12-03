Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 3, 2024

The best book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Son of the Storm

$2.99

Son of the Storm by Suyi Davies Okungbowa
The Lost Girls of Camp Forevermore

$2.99

The Lost Girls of Camp Forevermore by Kim Fu
The Lost City of Z

$1.99

The Lost City of Z by The Lost City of Z
Ariadne

$2.99

Ariadne by Jennifer Saint
The Long Trial of Nolan Dugatti

$1.99

The Long Trial of Nolan Dugatti by Stephen Graham Jones
The Boneless Mercies

$2.99

The Boneless Mercies by April Genevieve Tucholke
The Making of Middle-earth

$4.99

The Making of Middle-earth by Christopher A. Snyder
Bruja Born

$1.99

Bruja Born by Zoraida Córdova
The Storyteller's Death

$1.99

The Storyteller's Death by Ann Dávila Cardinal
The Change

$1.99

The Change by Kirsten Miller
What My Bones Know

$1.99

What My Bones Know by Stephanie Foo
A Daughter of Fair Verona

$1.99

A Daughter of Fair Verona by Christina Dodd
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

$1.99

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes by Suzanne Collins
The Fox Wife

$1.99

The Fox Wife by Yangsze Choo
The Fragile Threads of Power

$2.99

The Fragile Threads of Power by V. E. Schwab
In The Lives of Puppets

$2.99

In The Lives of Puppets by TJ Klune
Previous Daily Deals

A House With Good Bones

$2.99

A House With Good Bones by T. Kingfisher
The Hundred Years' War on Palestine: A History of Settler Colonialism and Resistance, 1917–2017

$1.99

The Hundred Years' War on Palestine: A History of Settler Colonialism and Resistance, 1917–2017 by Rashid Khalidi
Land of Milk and Honey

$2.99

Land of Milk and Honey by C Pam Zhang
Looking for Smoke

$2.99

Looking for Smoke by K. A. Cobell
