Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 29, 2024

The best book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

From Below

$0.99

From Below by Darcy Coates
Madness: Race and Insanity in a Jim Crow Asylum

$3.99

Madness: Race and Insanity in a Jim Crow Asylum by Antonia Hylton
Courage to Soar: A Body in Motion, A Life in Balance

$2.99

Courage to Soar: A Body in Motion, A Life in Balance by Simone Biles
Somewhere Sisters: A Story of Adoption, Identity, and the Meaning of Family

$1.99

Somewhere Sisters: A Story of Adoption, Identity, and the Meaning of Family by Erika Hayasaki
The Crimson Petal and the White

$2.99

The Crimson Petal and the White by Michel Faber
My Life in France

$1.99

My Life in France by Julia Child, Alex Prud'homme
The Deal of a Lifetime

$0.99

The Deal of a Lifetime by Fredrik Backman
The Ministry for the Future

$2.99

The Ministry for the Future by Kim Stanley Robinson
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Missing White Woman

$2.99

Missing White Woman by Kellye Garrett
The Daughters of Izdihar

$1.99

The Daughters of Izdihar by Hadeer Elsbai
Fire Weather

$2.99

Fire Weather by John Vaillant
Such Charming Liars

$2.99

Such Charming Liars by Karen M. McManus
Previous Daily Deals

The Comeback

$1.99

The Comeback by Lily Chu
This Book Won't Burn

$2.99

This Book Won't Burn by Samira Ahmed
Medusa

$2.99

Medusa by Nataly Gruender
In the Dream House

$2.99

In the Dream House by Carmen Maria Machado
