Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 29, 2024 The best book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot. Deals Dec 29, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $0.99From Below by Darcy CoatesGet This Deal$3.99Madness: Race and Insanity in a Jim Crow Asylum by Antonia HyltonGet This Deal $2.99Courage to Soar: A Body in Motion, A Life in Balance by Simone BilesGet This Deal$1.99Somewhere Sisters: A Story of Adoption, Identity, and the Meaning of Family by Erika HayasakiGet This Deal $2.99The Crimson Petal and the White by Michel FaberGet This Deal$1.99My Life in France by Julia Child, Alex Prud'hommeGet This Deal $0.99The Deal of a Lifetime by Fredrik BackmanGet This Deal$2.99The Ministry for the Future by Kim Stanley RobinsonGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99Missing White Woman by Kellye GarrettGet This Deal$1.99The Daughters of Izdihar by Hadeer ElsbaiGet This Deal $2.99Fire Weather by John VaillantGet This Deal$2.99Such Charming Liars by Karen M. McManusGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99The Comeback by Lily ChuGet This Deal$2.99This Book Won't Burn by Samira AhmedGet This Deal $2.99Medusa by Nataly GruenderGet This Deal$2.99In the Dream House by Carmen Maria MachadoGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Most Read Books on Goodreads in 2024 The It Books of 2024 The 10 Worst Book-to-Screen Adaptations The Best Historical Fiction of the 21st Century (So Far) Book Riot’s 2025 Read Harder Challenge The 20 Best Fantasy Books of 2024