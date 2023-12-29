Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 29, 2023 Deals Dec 29, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $3.99 Leave The World Behind by Rumaan Alam Get This Deal $1.99 A Dreadful Splendor by B. R. Myers Get This Deal $1.99 The Cherry Robbers by Sarai Walker Get This Deal $2.99 Three Dark Crowns by Kendare Blake Get This Deal $3.99 Freaks, Gleeks, & Dawson's Creek by Thea Glassman Get This Deal $3.99 Nightbloom by Peace Adzo Medie Get This Deal $1.99 Psyche and Eros by Luna McNamara Get This Deal $1.99 A Good House for Children by Kate Collins Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $3.99 Elsewhere by Gabrielle Zevin Get This Deal $2.99 The Perfumist of Paris by Alka Joshi Get This Deal $3.99 The Sun Sets in Singapore by Kehinde Fadipe Get This Deal $2.99 Detransition, Baby by Torrey Peters Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 Silver Nitrate by Silvia Moreno-Garcia Get This Deal $2.99 Witch King by Martha Wells Get This Deal $1.99 A Living Remedy by Nicole Chung Get This Deal $3.99 All The Right Notes by Dominic Lim Get This Deal You Might Also Like 8 Thought-Provoking Fantasy Books You Won't Be Able to Put Down 19 of the Coolest Bookstores in the World The Most Popular Books in US Public Libraries 2023 Quiz: What's Your Dungeons & Dragons Alignment? Adult Versions of Your Favorite Childhood Fantasy Novels 20 Must-Read Cozy Fantasy Books