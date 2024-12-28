Riot Headline Book Riot’s 2025 Read Harder Challenge
Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 28, 2024

The best book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Missing White Woman

$2.99

Missing White Woman by Kellye Garrett
The Daughters of Izdihar

$1.99

The Daughters of Izdihar by Hadeer Elsbai
Women, Race, & Class

$1.99

Women, Race, & Class by Angela Y. Davis
Fire Weather

$2.99

Fire Weather by John Vaillant
The Phoenix Keeper

$2.99

The Phoenix Keeper by S.A. MacLean
You're a Mean One, Matthew Prince

$0.99

You're a Mean One, Matthew Prince by Timothy Janovsky
My Salty Mary

$2.99

My Salty Mary by Cynthia Hand, Brodi Ashton, et al.
Such Charming Liars

$2.99

Such Charming Liars by Karen M. McManus
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Comeback

$1.99

The Comeback by Lily Chu
The Lion Women of Tehran

$4.99

The Lion Women of Tehran by Marjan Kamali
This Book Won't Burn

$2.99

This Book Won't Burn by Samira Ahmed
Medusa

$2.99

Medusa by Nataly Gruender
Previous Daily Deals

The Next Best Fling

$1.99

The Next Best Fling by Gabriella Gamez
Disability Visibility: First-Person Stories from the Twenty-First Century

$1.99

Disability Visibility: First-Person Stories from the Twenty-First Century by Alice Wong
Creation Lake

$5.99

Creation Lake by Rachel Kushner
In the Dream House

$2.99

In the Dream House by Carmen Maria Machado
