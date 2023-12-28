Riot Headline Book Riot’s 2024 Read Harder Challenge
Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 28, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Kindred
$2.99 Kindred by Octavia Butler
Get This Deal
The Secret Life of Bees 
$1.99 The Secret Life of Bees  by Sue Monk Kidd
Get This Deal
The Perfumist of Paris
$2.99 The Perfumist of Paris by Alka Joshi
Get This Deal
Spinning Silver
$2.99 Spinning Silver by Naomi Novak
Get This Deal
Elsewhere
$3.99 Elsewhere by Gabrielle Zevin
Get This Deal
Not a Happy Family
$1.99 Not a Happy Family by Shari Lapena
Get This Deal
Seven Stones to Stand or Fall
$2.99 Seven Stones to Stand or Fall by Diana Gabaldon
Get This Deal
The Secret Place
$1.99 The Secret Place by Tana French
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Sun Sets in Singapore
$3.99 The Sun Sets in Singapore by Kehinde Fadipe
Get This Deal
Detransition, Baby
$2.99 Detransition, Baby by Torrey Peters
Get This Deal
Silver Nitrate
$1.99 Silver Nitrate by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
Get This Deal
Witch King
$2.99 Witch King by Martha Wells
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

One for My Enemy
$2.99 One for My Enemy by Olivie Blake
Get This Deal
A Living Remedy
$1.99 A Living Remedy by Nicole Chung
Get This Deal
All The Right Notes
$3.99 All The Right Notes by Dominic Lim
Get This Deal
Rosaline Palmer Takes the Cake
$2.99 Rosaline Palmer Takes the Cake by Alexis Hall
Get This Deal