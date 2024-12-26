Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 26, 2024 The best book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot. Deals Dec 26, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99The Husbands by Holly GramazioGet This Deal$2.99In the Dream House by Carmen Maria MachadoGet This Deal $1.99The Remains of the Day by Kazuo IshiguroGet This Deal$1.99To Shape a Dragon's Breath by Moniquill BlackgooseGet This Deal $2.99Scam Goddess: Lessons from a Life of Cons, Grifts, and Schemes by Laci MosleyGet This Deal$1.99Disability Visibility: First-Person Stories from the Twenty-First Century by Alice WongGet This Deal $2.99Medusa by Nataly GruenderGet This Deal$1.99More: A Memoir of Open Marriage by Molly Roden WinterGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99The Next Best Fling by Gabriella GamezGet This Deal$1.99Fingersmith by Sarah WatersGet This Deal $2.99Local Woman Missing by Mary KubicaGet This Deal$1.99Dragon Rider by Taran MatharuGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99This Book Won't Burn by Samira AhmedGet This Deal$2.99Missing White Woman by Kellye GarrettGet This Deal $2.99Till the Last Beat of My Heart by Louangie Bou-MontesGet This Deal$2.99The Brightwood Code by Monica HesseGet This Deal You Might Also Like 8 Cozy Fantasy Romance Books to Warm Your Heart This Winter The Best New Book Releases Out December 24, 2024 The 20 Best Fantasy Books of 2024 Your Favorite Books of the 2024 Read Harder Challenge The 10 Best Science Fiction Books of 2024 The New York Times Readers' Picks for the Best Books of 2024