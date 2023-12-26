Riot Headline Book Riot’s 2024 Read Harder Challenge
Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 26, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS
$3.99 Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS by Myeongseok Kang, BTS
Get This Deal
Madly, Deeply
$3.99 Madly, Deeply by Alan Rickman
Get This Deal
A Living Remedy
$1.99 A Living Remedy by Nicole Chung
Get This Deal
Oona Out of Order
$2.99 Oona Out of Order by Margarita Montimore
Get This Deal
Weyward
$2.99 Weyward by Emilia Hart
Get This Deal
Silver Nitrate
$1.99 Silver Nitrate by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
Get This Deal
Hester
$2.99 Hester by Laurie Lico Albanese
Get This Deal
Doppelganger: A Trip into the Mirror World
$3.99 Doppelganger: A Trip into the Mirror World by Naomi Klein
Get This Deal
Witch King
$2.99 Witch King by Martha Wells
Get This Deal
One for My Enemy
$2.99 One for My Enemy by Olivie Blake
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Midnight at Malabar House
$0.99 Midnight at Malabar House by Vaseem Khan
Get This Deal
Meet Me in Another Life
$1.99 Meet Me in Another Life by Catriona Silvey
Get This Deal
Hang the Moon
$1.99 Hang the Moon by Alexandria Bellefleur
Get This Deal
Prime Deceptions
$1.99 Prime Deceptions by Valerie Valdes
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

People of the Book
$2.99 People of the Book by Geraldine Brooks
Get This Deal
Earthlings
$2.99 Earthlings by Sayaka Murata
Get This Deal
Book cover of Lockdown on London Lane
The Book of Gothel
$4.99 The Book of Gothel by Mary McMyne
Get This Deal