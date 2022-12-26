Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 26, 2022 Deals Dec 26, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deals $2.99 Slow Horses by Mick Herron Get This Deal $3.99 The Cruel Prince by Holly Black Get This Deal $2.99 Children of Time by Adrian Tchaikovsky Get This Deal $3.99 Daisy Darker by Alice Feeney Get This Deal $3.99 The Sweetness of Water by Nathan Harris Get This Deal $2.99 Unravel Me by Tahereh Mafi Get This Deal $2.99 Stolen Focus by Johann Hari Get This Deal $2.99 The Club by Ellery Lloyd Get This Deal $2.99 Thunderstruck by Erik Larson Get This Deal $2.99 The Flatshare by Beth O'Leary Get This Deal $2.99 Honey & Spice by Bolu Babalola Get This Deal $2.99 The Once and Future Witches by Alix E. Harrow Get This Deal $2.99 Serpent & Dove by Shelby Mahurin Get This Deal $2.99 The Sum of Us by Heather McGhee Get This Deal $3.99 A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020) by David Sedaris Get This Deal $2.99 The Invitation by Lucy Foley Get This Deal $2.99 Gallant by V. E. Schwab Get This Deal $2.99 Dava Shastri's Last Day by Kirthana Ramisetti Get This Deal $1.99 How Beautiful We Were by Imbolo Mbue Get This Deal $5.99 The Priory of the Orange Tree by Samantha Shannon Get This Deal $1.99 Only a Monster by Vanessa Len Get This Deal $2.99 The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas Get This Deal $2.99 Truly Devious by Maureen Johnson Get This Deal $3.99 How to Hide an Empire by Daniel Immerwahr Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $1.99 The Devouring Gray by Christine Lynn Herman Get This Deal $2.99 Slip by Marika McCoola & Aatmaja Pandya Get This Deal $1.99 The Storm by Arif Anwar Get This Deal $1.99 How to Order the Universe by María José Ferrada Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 Perpetual West by Mesha Maren Get This Deal $3.99 Unearthing The Secret Garden by Marta McDowell Get This Deal $0.99 The Christmas Holiday by Sophie Claire Get This Deal $2.99 Temptation by Nora Roberts Get This Deal You Might Also Like 10 New Historical Fiction Books Hitting the Shelves 8 Mythology Books for Adults Books Hitting the Public Domain in 2023 Books That Have Gotten Better With Age Barnes & Noble Opening 30 Stores in 2023, Leading Big Real Estate Wave These Are Barack Obama's Favorite Books of 2022