Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 25, 2022 Deals Dec 25, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deals $1.99 Bed Stuy by Jerry McGill Get This Deal $1.99 Perpetual West by Mesha Maren Get This Deal $1.99 The Storm by Arif Anwar Get This Deal $3.99 Unearthing The Secret Garden by Marta McDowell Get This Deal $2.99 Temptation by Nora Roberts Get This Deal $2.99 Slip by Marika McCoola & Aatmaja Pandya Get This Deal $1.99 How to Order the Universe by María José Ferrada Get This Deal $1.99 The Devouring Gray by Christine Lynn Herman Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $2.99 I Like You: Hospitality Under the Influence by Amy Sedaris Get This Deal $3.99 The Golden Thread by Ravi Somaiya Get This Deal $1.99 Siri, Who Am I? by Sam Tschida Get This Deal $4.99 Guilty Admissions by Nicole LaPorte Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 The Holiday Trap by Roan Parris Get This Deal $1.99 Blame It on the Mistletoe by Beth Garrod Get This Deal $0.99 The Christmas Holiday by Sophie Claire Get This Deal $2.99 The Teller of Secrets by Bisi Adjapon Get This Deal You Might Also Like 10 New Historical Fiction Books Hitting the Shelves 8 Mythology Books for Adults These Are Barack Obama's Favorite Books of 2022 Books That Have Gotten Better With Age Books Hitting the Public Domain in 2023 The Best Books of the Year, According to All the Lists