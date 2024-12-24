Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 24, 2024 Erica Ezeifedi Dec 24, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99The Next Best Fling by Gabriella GamezGet This Deal$3.99The Story of a New Name by Elena Ferrante, translated by Ann GoldsteinGet This Deal $1.99The Year of the Witching by Alexis HendersonGet This Deal$2.99The Warm Hands of Ghosts by Katherine ArdenGet This Deal $1.99Dragon Rider by Taran MatharuGet This Deal$1.99Fingersmith by Sarah WatersGet This Deal $1.99Alias Grace by Margaret AtwoodGet This Deal$2.99Local Woman Missing by Mary KubicaGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals Previous Daily Deals You Might Also Like The 20 Best Fantasy Books of 2024 The New York Times Readers' Picks for the Best Books of 2024 The 10 Best Science Fiction Books of 2024 The Best Historical Fiction of 2024 The Most Borrowed Books in New York City Libraries in 2024 10 of the Best Nonfiction Books of 2024