Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 23, 2024 Deals Dec 23, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99One Of Our Kind by Nicola YoonGet This Deal$1.99Fan Fiction by Kate Stayman-LondonGet This Deal $1.99The Partner Plot by Kristina ForestGet This Deal$1.99We Shall Be Monsters by Tara SimGet This Deal $1.99Looking For a Sign by Susie DumondGet This Deal$1.99The Full Moon Coffee Shop by Mai Mochizuki, translated by Jesse KirkwoodGet This Deal $1.99Everything We Never Had by Randy RibayGet This Deal$2.99Wellness by Nathan HillGet This Deal $2.99A Sunny Place for Shady People by Mariana Enriquez, translated by Megan McDowellGet This Deal$1.99Kill Her Twice by Stacey LeeGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $5.99We Will Be Jaguars by Nemonte Nenquimo, Mitch AndersonGet This Deal$2.99Other Bennet Sister by Janice HadlowGet This Deal $2.99Flight Behavior by Barbara KingsolverGet This Deal$1.99More Than You'll Ever Know by Katie GutierrezGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.9910 Things That Never Happened by Alexis HallGet This Deal$2.99The Most Wonderful Crime of the Year by Ally CarterGet This Deal $1.99The Night Watchman by Louise ErdrichGet This Deal$2.99Lone Women by Victor LaValleGet This Deal You Might Also Like The New York Times Readers' Picks for the Best Books of 2024 The 20 Best Fantasy Books of 2024 The Most Borrowed Books in New York City Libraries in 2024 The 10 Best Science Fiction Books of 2024 The Best Historical Fiction of 2024 The Best Dang Horror Reads of 2024