Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 23, 2022 Deals Dec 23, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deals $2.99 Violeta by Isabel Allende Get This Deal $2.99 Hide by Kiersten White Get This Deal $2.99 Nadiya's Everyday Baking by Nadia Hussain Get This Deal $2.99 Dragonfly in Amber by Diana Gabaldon Get This Deal $2.99 True Biz by Sara Nović Get This Deal $0.99 The Christmas Caper by Gigi Pandian Get This Deal $2.99 The Black Witch by Laurie Forest Get This Deal $2.99 Talk Bookish to Me by Kate Bromley Get This Deal $0.99 Tinkering with Love by Aliyah Burke Get This Deal $1.99 Dead Girls Can't Tell Secrets by Chelsea Ichaso Get This Deal $1.99 Floriography by Jessia Roux Get This Deal $1.99 Snow Country by Yasunari Kawabata Get This Deal $2.99 Stay Sexy & Don't Get Murdered by Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark Get This Deal $4.99 The Empress of Salt and Fortune by Nghi Vo Get This Deal $2.99 Central Park by Guillaume Musso Get This Deal $4.99 American Seoul by Helena Rho Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $2.99 Ghost Eaters by Clay Chapman Get This Deal $1.99 The Left-Handed Booksellers of London by Garth Nix Get This Deal $1.99 The Holiday Trap by Roan Parris Get This Deal $2.99 Carols and Chaos by Cindy Anstey Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $4.99 A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas Get This Deal $4.99 By The Book by Jasmine Guillory Get This Deal $0.99 Holiday Home Run by Priscilla Oliveras Get This Deal $5.99 Sign Here by Claudia Lux Get This Deal You Might Also Like 10 New Historical Fiction Books Hitting the Shelves Huntsville Public Library (TX) Privatized After Pride Display Barnes & Noble Opening 30 Stores in 2023, Leading Big Real Estate Wave Books That Have Gotten Better With Age The Best Books of 2022 8 Mythology Books for Adults