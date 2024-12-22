Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 22, 2024 The best book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot. Deals Dec 22, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $5.99We Will Be Jaguars by Nemonte Nenquimo, Mitch AndersonGet This Deal$1.99The Trouble with Hating You by Sajni PatelGet This Deal $4.99American Fairytale by Adriana HerreraGet This Deal$2.99Other Bennet Sister by Janice HadlowGet This Deal $1.99More Than You'll Ever Know by Katie GutierrezGet This Deal$2.49Dear Hanna by Zoje StageGet This Deal $5.57The Poisons We Drink by Bethany BaptisteGet This Deal$2.99Flight Behavior by Barbara KingsolverGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99The Storied Life of A. J. Fikry by Gabrielle ZevinGet This Deal$1.99In the Time of the Butterflies by Julia AlvarezGet This Deal $2.49What Fire Brings by Rachel Howzell HallGet This Deal$1.99The Matzah Ball by Jean MeltzerGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.9910 Things That Never Happened by Alexis HallGet This Deal$2.99The Most Wonderful Crime of the Year by Ally CarterGet This Deal $1.99The Night Watchman by Louise ErdrichGet This Deal$2.99Lone Women by Victor LaValleGet This Deal You Might Also Like The New York Times Readers' Picks for the Best Books of 2024 The 20 Best Fantasy Books of 2024 The Most Borrowed Books in New York City Libraries in 2024 10 of the Best Nonfiction Books of 2024 The Best Dang Horror Reads of 2024 The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week