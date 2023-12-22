Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 22, 2023 Deals Dec 22, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99 Just Mercy by Bryan Stevenson Get This Deal $2.99 Nona the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir Get This Deal $1.99 The Chiffon Trenches by André Leon Talley Get This Deal $4.99 Queen of the Conquered by Kacen Callender Get This Deal $2.99 In the Garden of Beasts by Erik Larson Get This Deal $2.99 On Mystic Lake by Kristin Hannah Get This Deal $1.99 How to Stop Time by Matt Haig Get This Deal $2.99 Hercule Poirot's Christmas by Agatha Christie Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99 The London Séance Society by Sarah Penner Get This Deal $2.99 The Last Heir to Blackwood Library by Hester Fox Get This Deal $4.99 Trick Mirror by Jia Tolentino Get This Deal $5.99 You're Invited by Amanda Jayatissa Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 Black Candle Women by Diane Marie Brown Get This Deal $3.99 The Lies of Locke Lamora by Scott Lynch Get This Deal $1.99 I Was Born for This by Alice Oseman Get This Deal $1.99 A Dreadful Splendor by B.R. Myers Get This Deal You Might Also Like 8 Thought-Provoking Fantasy Books You Won't Be Able to Put Down The Most Popular Books in US Public Libraries 2023 The Best Books We Read in 2023 (That Weren't Published in 2023) Historical Fiction Books for People Who Don't Like Historical Fiction Book Riot's 2024 Read Harder Challenge 15 Reflective Winter Poems For Cold Nights