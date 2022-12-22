Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 22, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deals

World of Wonders
$2.99 World of Wonders by Aimee Nezhukumatathil
Get This Deal
Life, Unscheduled
$1.99 Life, Unscheduled by Kristin Rockaway
Get This Deal
Carols and Chaos
$2.99 Carols and Chaos by Cindy Anstey
Get This Deal
The Left-Handed Booksellers of London
$1.99 The Left-Handed Booksellers of London by Garth Nix
Get This Deal
The Holiday Trap
$1.99 The Holiday Trap by Roan Parris
Get This Deal
Holiday Home Run
$0.99 Holiday Home Run by Priscilla Oliveras
Get This Deal
The Half-Life of Ruby Fielding
$4.99 The Half-Life of Ruby Fielding by Lydia Kang
Get This Deal
Ghost Eaters
$2.99 Ghost Eaters by Clay Chapman
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Friends: Understanding the Power of our Most Important Relationships
$2.99 Friends: Understanding the Power of our Most Important Relationships by Robin Dunbar
Get This Deal
By The Book
$4.99 By The Book by Jasmine Guillory
Get This Deal
A Court of Thorns and Roses
$4.99 A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas
Get This Deal
Delicious Foods
$1.99 Delicious Foods by James Hannaham 
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Sign Here
$5.99 Sign Here by Claudia Lux
Get This Deal
Several People Are Typing
$4.99 Several People Are Typing by Calvin Kasulke
Get This Deal
Just Like The Other Girls
$2.99 Just Like The Other Girls by Claire Douglas
Get This Deal
South to America
$2.99 South to America by Imani Perry
Get This Deal