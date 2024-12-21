Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 21, 2024 The best book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot. Deals Dec 21, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99The Storied Life of A. J. Fikry by Gabrielle ZevinGet This Deal$1.99In the Time of the Butterflies by Julia AlvarezGet This Deal $2.49What Fire Brings by Rachel Howzell HallGet This Deal$3.99Splinters: Another Kind of Love Story by Leslie JamisonGet This Deal $1.99The Matzah Ball by Jean MeltzerGet This Deal$1.9910 Things That Never Happened by Alexis HallGet This Deal $2.99Paperbacks from Hell: The Twisted History of '70s and '80s Horror Fiction by Grady HendrixGet This Deal$2.99What Kind of Mother by Clay ChapmanGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99The Most Wonderful Crime of the Year by Ally CarterGet This Deal$1.99The Night Watchman by Louise ErdrichGet This Deal $2.99Lone Women by Victor LaValleGet This Deal$1.99Everything I Never Told You by Celeste NgGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $.99Under The Mistletoe With You by Lizzie Huxley-JonesGet This Deal$1.99The Mystery Writer by Sulari GentillGet This Deal $1.99Women's Hotel by Daniel M. LaveryGet This Deal$4.99The Bandit Queens by Parini ShroffGet This Deal You Might Also Like The 20 Best Fantasy Books of 2024 The New York Times Readers' Picks for the Best Books of 2024 The Best Historical Fiction of 2024 How to Organize Your Reading Life in the New Year 10 of the Best Nonfiction Books of 2024 The Best Book Club Books of 2024