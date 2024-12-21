Riot Headline Book Riot’s 2025 Read Harder Challenge
Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 21, 2024

The best book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot.

Today's Featured Book Deals

The Storied Life of A. J. Fikry

$1.99

The Storied Life of A. J. Fikry by Gabrielle Zevin
In the Time of the Butterflies

$1.99

In the Time of the Butterflies by Julia Alvarez
What Fire Brings

$2.49

What Fire Brings by Rachel Howzell Hall
Splinters: Another Kind of Love Story

$3.99

Splinters: Another Kind of Love Story by Leslie Jamison
The Matzah Ball

$1.99

The Matzah Ball by Jean Meltzer
10 Things That Never Happened

$1.99

10 Things That Never Happened by Alexis Hall
Paperbacks from Hell: The Twisted History of '70s and '80s Horror Fiction

$2.99

Paperbacks from Hell: The Twisted History of '70s and '80s Horror Fiction by Grady Hendrix
What Kind of Mother

$2.99

What Kind of Mother by Clay Chapman
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Most Wonderful Crime of the Year

$2.99

The Most Wonderful Crime of the Year by Ally Carter
The Night Watchman

$1.99

The Night Watchman by Louise Erdrich
Lone Women

$2.99

Lone Women by Victor LaValle
Everything I Never Told You

$1.99

Everything I Never Told You by Celeste Ng
Previous Daily Deals

Under The Mistletoe With You

$.99

Under The Mistletoe With You by Lizzie Huxley-Jones
The Mystery Writer

$1.99

The Mystery Writer by Sulari Gentill
Women's Hotel

$1.99

Women's Hotel by Daniel M. Lavery
The Bandit Queens

$4.99

The Bandit Queens by Parini Shroff
