Book Deals Book Riot's Deals of the Day for December 20, 2023 Deals Dec 20, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99 Skin of the Sea by Natasha Bowen Get This Deal $2.99 Black Candle Women by Diane Marie Brown Get This Deal $2.24 In My Dreams I Hold A Knife by Ashley Winstead Get This Deal $1.99 The Bromance Book Club by Lyssa Kay Adams Get This Deal $3.99 The Mountain in the Sea by Ray Nayler Get This Deal $4.99 Trick Mirror by Jia Tolentino Get This Deal $1.99 The Lies of Locke Lamora by Scott Lynch Get This Deal $2.99 The Martian by Andy Weir Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $3.99 Homeland Elegies by Ayad Akhtar Get This Deal $1.99 In the Country of Others by Leila Slimani Get This Deal $2.99 Ace of Spades by Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé Get This Deal $1.99 I Was Born for This by Alice Oseman Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 The Neighbor Favor by Kristina Forest Get This Deal $2.99 People of the Book by Geraldine Brooks Get This Deal $1.99 Fault Tolerance by Valerie Valdes Get This Deal $2.99 The Last Heir to Blackwood Library by Hester Fox Get This Deal