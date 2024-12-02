Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 2, 2024

The best book deals of the day, all hand picked by Book Riot.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Pachinko

$2.99

Pachinko by Min Jin Lee
Get This Deal
Circe

$3.99

Circe by Madeline Miller
Get This Deal
The Fragile Threads of Power

$2.99

The Fragile Threads of Power by V. E. Schwab
Get This Deal
Red, White and Royal Blue

$2.99

Red, White and Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston
Get This Deal
The Fox Wife

$1.99

The Fox Wife by Yangsze Choo
Get This Deal
Doppelganger

$2.99

Doppelganger by Naomi Klein
Get This Deal
In The Lives of Puppets

$2.99

In The Lives of Puppets by TJ Klune
Get This Deal
The House of Eve

$3.99

The House of Eve by Sadeqa Johnson
Get This Deal
Looking for Smoke

$2.99

Looking for Smoke by K. A. Cobell
Get This Deal
The List

$1.99

The List by Yomi Adegoke
Get This Deal
The Hacienda

$2.99

The Hacienda by Isabel Cañas
Get This Deal
A House With Good Bones

$2.99

A House With Good Bones by T. Kingfisher
Get This Deal
The Hundred Years' War on Palestine: A History of Settler Colonialism and Resistance, 1917–2017

$1.99

The Hundred Years' War on Palestine: A History of Settler Colonialism and Resistance, 1917–2017 by Rashid Khalidi
Get This Deal
The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

$1.99

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes by Suzanne Collins
Get This Deal
Big Swiss

$3.99

Big Swiss by Jen Beagin
Get This Deal
Land of Milk and Honey

$2.99

Land of Milk and Honey by C Pam Zhang
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Maidens

$2.99

The Maidens by Alex Michaelides
Get This Deal
Once More with Feeling

$1.99

Once More with Feeling by Elissa Sussman
Get This Deal
Thieves' Gambit

$1.99

Thieves' Gambit by Kayvion Lewis
Get This Deal
Navigational Entanglements

$2.99

Navigational Entanglements by Aliette de Bodard
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Why Didn't You Tell Me?: A Memoir

$1.99

Why Didn't You Tell Me?: A Memoir by Carmen Rita Wong
Get This Deal
Remarkably Bright Creatures

$2.99

Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt
Get This Deal